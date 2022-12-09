Murray and Georgetown host Syracuse

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits the Syracuse Orange after Brandon Murray scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 75-68 win against the Siena Saints. The Orange have gone 3-2 in home games. Syracuse is sixth in the ACC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 7.8.

The Hoyas have gone 0-1 away from home. Georgetown ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Edwards is shooting 66.3% and averaging 15.1 points for Syracuse.

Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Hoyas. Murray is averaging 16.0 points and 3.9 rebounds for Georgetown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

