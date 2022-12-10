Murray and Georgetown host Syracuse

Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0 ACC)
The Hoyas are 0-1 on the road. Georgetown ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Syracuse.
Murray averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 16.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for Georgetown.
