Murray and Georgetown host Syracuse

Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the Syracuse Orange after Brandon Murray scored 20 points in Georgetown's 75-68 win over the Siena Saints. The Orange have gone 3-2 at home. Syracuse ranks seventh in the ACC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 3.6.

The Hoyas are 0-1 on the road. Georgetown ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Syracuse.

Murray averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 16.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for Georgetown.

