Murray and Iowa host Minnesota

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -11.5; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Kris Murray scored 24 points in Iowa’s 87-73 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Golden Gophers are 5-8 in home games. Minnesota has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawkeyes are 7-6 in conference matchups. Iowa is second in the Big Ten scoring 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Filip Rebraca averaging 10.0.

The Golden Gophers and Hawkeyes face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Murray is shooting 50.8% and averaging 20.7 points for the Hawkeyes. Rebraca is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 58.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

