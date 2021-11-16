Eric Boone and Randy Miller Jr. made back-to-back layups before Alex Caldwell hit a 3-pointer for the Eagles to make it 57-all with 12 minutes to play. Murray scored eight points, including three dunks, as Iowa (3-0) scored 18 of the next 24 points to pull away for good.
Patrick McCaffrey hit a 3-pointer and a layup to spark a 15-0 run , capping the spurt with a dunk that made it 38-23 with 6:24 left in the first half. N.C. Central (0-3) cut its deficit to 49-44 at halftime.
Miller led the Eagles with 15 points, Marque Maultsby added 12 points and eight rebounds and Kris Monroe scored 10 points.
The Hawkeyes shot just 38% from the field, compared to 47% by NCCU, but outrebounded the Eagles 44-31 and outscored them 35-8 from the free-throw line — where Iowa shot 85%.
McCaffrey finished with 15 points, Tony Perkins scored 13 and Ahron Ulis added 12 for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannan hit a 3-pointer 46 seconds into the game, giving him 374 career 3s made to tie Ohio State’s Jon Diebler (2008-11) for the Big Ten’s all-time record.
