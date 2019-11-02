MONROE, La. — Marcel Murray ran for 175 yard and three scores as Arkansas State scored twice in the fourth quarter to hold off Louisiana-Monroe 48-41 on Saturday.

Layne Hatcher threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Red Wolves scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 31-28 lead into the break. Hatcher hit Kirk Merrit on a 23-yard scoring strike for a 31-21 lead with 1:27 left in the second quarter. The Warhawks responded when Caleb Evans scampered in from the 16 with :03 left in the first half.