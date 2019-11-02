Blake Grupe booted a 31-yard field goal to give the Red Wolves a 34-28 advantage before Evans scored from the 23 to tie it at 34-34 with 4:20 left in the third.
Murray ran it in from the 6 and Jamal Jones followed with an 8-yard TD rush to go ahead 48-34 with 7:26 left in the game.
Omar Bayless grabbed one of Hatcher’s TD tosses, giving him 13 for the season, a new Sun Belt Conference record. He finished with six catches for 98 yards.
Murray had 131 yards and two TDs in the first half for the Red Wolves (3-5, 3-2).
ULM (3-5, 2-2) dropped its second straight game.
