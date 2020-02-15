Keaston Willis had 11 points for Incarnate Word (8-17, 5-9 Southland Conference). Dwight Murray Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Larsson had six points and five assists.
Troy Green had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers (7-18, 3-12). Bryson Robinson added 13 points and Ahren Freeman scored 10.
The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Privateers this season. Incarnate Word defeated New Orleans 73-70 on Jan. 11.
Incarnate Word heads home for a game against McNeese State on Wednesday, New Orleans’ next game is at McNeese State on Saturday.
