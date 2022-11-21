Murray leads Iowa against Omaha after 29-point game

Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0)
Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -30.5; over/under is 156.5
BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Kris Murray scored 29 points in Iowa’s 83-67 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.
Iowa went 26-10 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 83.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.
Omaha finished 0-15 on the road and 5-25 overall last season. The Mavericks averaged 4.8 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.
