Murray leads Rider against Marist after 21-point game

Marist Red Foxes (4-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-5, 1-0 MAAC)
The Red Foxes have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks third in the MAAC giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.
The Broncs and Red Foxes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 19.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Mervin James is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.1 points for Rider.
Noah Harris is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 9.5 points. Patrick Gardner is averaging 17 points and 7.6 rebounds for Marist.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.