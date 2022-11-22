Murray leads Rider against Rutgers after 30-point performance

Rider Broncs (1-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1)
Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -15.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Dwight Murray Jr.’s 30-point showing in Rider’s 90-85 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.
Rutgers finished 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.
Rider went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Broncs averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.