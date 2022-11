BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Jaylen Murray scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 82-71 win over the Bucknell Bison.

Saint Francis (BKN) finished 10-20 overall with a 3-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Terriers averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free throw line and 21 from 3-point range.