Colin Slater had 12 points for Long Beach State (18-11, 14-3 Big West Conference). Aboubacar Traore added nine rebounds.
Zyon Pullin scored a career-high 24 points plus seven rebounds and seven assists for the Highlanders (16-11, 10-7). Wil Tattersall added 17 points. Callum McRae had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Beach improved to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Long Beach State defeated UC Riverside 68-62 on Jan. 27.
