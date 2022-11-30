Murray, Saint Peter's Peacocks host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-2)
The Mountaineers are 2-4 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.
The Peacocks and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Saint Peter’s.
Benjamin is averaging 17.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 13.3 points for Mount St. Mary’s.
