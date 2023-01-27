Murray scores 14 as Rider knocks off Marist 68-52

Murray was 5-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line for the Broncs (10-9, 7-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mervin James scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Allen Powell scored 11.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Dwight Murray Jr. had 14 points to lead Rider to a 68-52 victory over Marist on Friday night.

Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (7-12, 3-7) with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Trace Salton pitched in with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Isaiah Brickner had 11 points and four assists.