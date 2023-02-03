Murray scores 15, Rider knocks off Saint Peter's 82-61

LAWRENCEVILLE, N,J. — Dwight Murray Jr. had 15 points in Rider’s 82-61 win against Saint Peter’s on Friday night.
Isiah Dasher led the Peacocks (9-13, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Saint Peter’s also got 11 points from Kyle Cardaci. Jaylen Murray also had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Rider next plays Sunday against Manhattan on the road, and Saint Peter’s will host Marist on Friday.
