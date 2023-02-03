Murray scores 15, Rider knocks off Saint Peter's 82-61

Murray also had five rebounds and six assists for the Broncs (12-9, 9-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mervin James scored 11 points while going 3 of 9 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Adetokunbo Bakare recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Broncs picked up their sixth straight win.