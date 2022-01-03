Murray gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good with a 3-pointer that sparked a 17-5 run midway through the second half. Toussaint added a 3 and Murray hit another from behind the arc before Tony Perkins made two free throws to cap the spurt and make it 68-58 with 5:22 remaining.
Eric Ayala hit a 3-pointer to trim Maryland’s deficit to 77-75 with 10 seconds left but, after Iowa’s Patrick McCaffrey made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Ayala missed a pair of foul shots and Jordan Bohannan made two from the stripe to cap the scoring with 3 seconds to go.
Ayala led the Terrapins (8-5, 0-2) with 19 points. Fatts Russell added 16 points, Qudus Wahab scored 12 and Donta Smart and Hakim Hart added 11 apiece.
