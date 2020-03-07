Williams scored 15 with 11 rebounds, Chico Carter Jr. scored 10 and Devin Gilmore grabbed 10 rebounds.
OVC Player of the Year Terry Taylor led Austin Peay (21-12) with 27 points and 14 rebounds and Jordyn Adams scored 13.
After Taylor hit a 3-pointer to give the Governors a 44-43 lead with 12:49 remaining, Carter hit a jump shot and Brown sank three free throws and Murray State gradually begin to distance itself. Taylor’s 3-point play reduced Austin Peay’s deficit to 57-51 with 4:33 to go but it never got closer.
