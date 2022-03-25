“Now is the time to shift our focus forward as we begin a new chapter of Murray State basketball entering the Missouri Valley Conference,” he added. “I’m excited to take this journey with you!”

Prohm will be formally introduced on Monday.

He replaces Matt McMahon, his former assistant who guided MSU (31-3) to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed before leaving earlier this week for LSU.

Story continues below advertisement

Prohm had a 104-29 record during his first tenure with the Racers from 2011-15 and won two Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships along with a first-round NCAA game in 2012. He spent six years as a Murrary State assistant before taking over for Billy Kennedy.

Prohm left in 2015 for Iowa State, going 97-95 in six seasons with Big 12 Conference Tournament titles in 2017 and 2019 and three NCAA appearances.

___