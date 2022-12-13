Murray State defeats Chicago State 66-65

Wood was 8 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Racers (6-4). Damiree Burns scored 18 points and added 14 rebounds.

MURRAY, Ky. — Jacobi Wood’s scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and helped Murray State defeat Chicago State 66-65 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars (3-9) were led in scoring by Jahsean Corbett, who finished with 25 points. DeShawn Jean-Charles added 12 points for Chicago State. Elijah Weaver also had nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.