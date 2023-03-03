Drake Bulldogs play in MVC Tournament against the Murray State Racers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Murray State Racers (17-14, 11-9 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (24-7, 15-5 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -10.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs take on the Murray State Racers in the MVC Tournament. The Bulldogs are 15-5 against MVC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Drake leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 33.6 boards. Darnell Brodie leads the Bulldogs with 7.1 rebounds.

The Racers are 11-9 in MVC play. Murray State ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Rob Perry is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Racers. Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Racers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

