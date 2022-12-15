Murray State hosts Austin Peay following Wood's 24-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (6-5) at Murray State Racers (6-4, 2-0 MVC)
The Governors are 1-2 on the road. Austin Peay is fourth in the ASUN with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 2.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 16 points. Wood is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.6 points for Murray State.
Shon Robinson is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.