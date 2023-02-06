Murray State hosts Drake following DeVries' 32-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drake Bulldogs (19-6, 10-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-11, 8-6 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Murray State Racers after Tucker DeVries scored 32 points in Drake’s 85-82 overtime win over the Valparaiso Beacons. The Racers have gone 9-1 in home games. Murray State has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 10-4 in conference matchups. Drake ranks third in the MVC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 15 points. Jamari Smith is shooting 43.7% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

DeVries is averaging 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 12 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

