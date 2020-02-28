WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 20-5 when scoring at least 65.
SHARING THE BURDEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 10-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-10 when fewer than four Governors players score in double-figures.
DID YOU KNOW: Murray State gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 22.4 free throws per game this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.