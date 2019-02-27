Murray State (23-4, 14-2) vs. Morehead State (11-18, 7-9)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its eighth straight conference win against Morehead State. Murray State’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 88-68 on Jan. 31. Morehead State is coming off a 66-63 win at Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker has averaged 16.3 points while Lamontray Harris has put up 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Racers, Ja Morant has averaged 24.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 10.2 assists while Shaq Buchanan has put up 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Morant has directly created 57 percent of all Murray State field goals over the last three games. Morant has 27 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Murray State is a perfect 20-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.6 percent or less. The Racers are 3-4 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Murray State has won its last three road games, scoring 80.7 points, while allowing 68 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Murray State offense has scored 83.9 points per game this season, ranking the Racers 12th among Division I teams. The Morehead State defense has allowed 77 points per game to opponents (ranked 274th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.