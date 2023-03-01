Murray State plays in MVC Tournament against the Valparaiso

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Valparaiso Beacons (11-20, 5-15 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (16-14, 11-9 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers take on the Valparaiso Beacons in the MVC Tournament. The Racers are 11-9 against MVC opponents and 5-5 in non-conference play. Murray State is sixth in the MVC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Jamari Smith averaging 5.9.

The Beacons are 5-15 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Ben Krikke is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

