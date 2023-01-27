Murray State puts home win streak on the line against Missouri State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri State Bears (11-10, 7-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-10, 6-5 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Missouri State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Racers are 7-1 on their home court. Murray State has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears have gone 7-4 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is fifth in the MVC shooting 33.3% from downtown. James Graham leads the Bears shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The Racers and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Jamari Smith is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Chance Moore is averaging 11.2 points for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

