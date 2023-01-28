Murray State puts home win streak on the line against Missouri State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri State Bears (11-10, 7-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-10, 6-5 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -1.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Missouri State aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Racers are 7-1 in home games. Murray State ranks seventh in the MVC in team defense, giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Bears are 7-4 in conference play. Missouri State leads the MVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 2.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damiree Burns is averaging 8.6 points and seven rebounds for the Racers. Rob Perry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Donovan Clay is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

