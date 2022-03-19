The Peacocks are 14-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Story continues below advertisement

Daryl Banks III is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Peacocks. Doug Edert is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___