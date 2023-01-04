Murray State secures 67-58 win against Bradley

Burns added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Racers (9-6, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Jacobi Wood scored 10 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added six rebounds. Rob Perry recorded 10 points and was 3-of-12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.