Murray State visits Illinois State following Knight's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Murray State Racers (13-13, 8-8 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-17, 5-11 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -1; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Murray State Racers after Seneca Knight scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 81-76 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Redbirds are 7-6 in home games. Illinois State is eighth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 29.3 rebounds. Kendall Lewis leads the Redbirds with 7.0 boards.

The Racers are 8-8 against MVC opponents. Murray State ranks sixth in the MVC scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Damiree Burns averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 12 points for the Redbirds. Knight is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Advertisement

Rob Perry averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jacobi Wood is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article