Murray State visits Illinois State following Knight's 20-point showing

Murray State Racers (13-13, 8-8 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-17, 5-11 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the Murray State Racers after Seneca Knight scored 20 points in Illinois State's 81-76 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Redbirds have gone 7-6 in home games. Illinois State ranks seventh in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Racers are 8-8 against MVC opponents. Murray State is sixth in the MVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobi Wood averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.0 points for the Redbirds. Knight is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Rob Perry is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 14.4 points. Wood is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

