Murray State visits No. 24 Texas A&M after Taylor's 21-point game

Murray State Racers (1-1) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (2-0)
College Station, Texas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Texas A&M takes on the Murray State Racers after Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 77-58 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
Texas A&M went 16-4 at home a season ago while going 27-13 overall. The Aggies averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.
Murray State went 11-1 on the road and 31-3 overall last season. The Racers averaged 79.1 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.
