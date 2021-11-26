Murray sank 10 of 16 shots from the floor and all three of his free throws for unbeaten Iowa (6-0). Patrick McCaffery finished with 14 points. Kris Murray, the twin brother of Keegan, came off the bench to score 13 with six rebounds, while reserve Tony Perkins scored 10.
Marlon Ruffin paced the Vikings (2-3) with 18 points, making half of his 14 shots. Khalid Thomas just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. James Jean-Marie snagged 15 rebounds to go with seven points.
Portland State held the Big Ten Conference’s all-time 3-point leader Jordan Bohannon to five points. He was 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.
