The Hawkeyes scored the final 10 points of the first half and held a 37-23 advantage at intermission. After Anderson Kopp opened the second half with a 3-pointer to pull Kansas City within 11 points, Murray sparked an 11-2 run with seven points of his own that put Iowa up by 20.
Murray hit 9 of 15 from the field and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line. He collected three steals and grabbed four rebounds. Iowa’s all-time leading three-point shooter, Jordan Bohannon, came into the game four treys shy of tying the Big Ten record (374). He hit 3 of 5 beyond the arc and finished with 13 points. Filip Rebraca grabbed 13 rebounds.
Anderson Kopp scored 11 points to lead Kansas City, the only player to reach double-figure scoring for the Roos (0-2).
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25