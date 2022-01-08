Tolu Smith, who wasn’t with the team during warmups, did not play (non-disciplinary reasons) for Mississippi State (10-4, 1-1). The 6-foot-11 Smith is a major part of the Bulldogs’ interior presence, and he has averaged 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds this season. He returned from a toe injury last week against Arkansas and finished with a team-high 18 points, six rebounds and five steals.