Murrell leads Ole Miss against No. 25 Arkansas after 23-point performance

Ole Miss Rebels (9-9, 1-5 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks after Matthew Murrell scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 70-58 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Razorbacks have gone 8-1 in home games. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 13.1 assists per game led by Anthony Black averaging 3.8.

The Rebels are 1-5 in SEC play. Ole Miss ranks ninth in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Burns averaging 2.2.

The Razorbacks and Rebels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is shooting 47.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Razorbacks. Black is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Murrell is averaging 15.6 points for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Rebels: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

