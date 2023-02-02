Mushila leads Texas A&M-CC against New Orleans after 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-9, 6-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-14, 3-6 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -6; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the New Orleans Privateers after Isaac Mushila scored 23 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-72 victory over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Privateers have gone 5-6 at home. New Orleans allows 80.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Islanders are 6-3 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mushila averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 17 points and 4.3 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Terrion Murdix is averaging 13 points, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Islanders. Mushila is averaging 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

