The Islanders have gone 5-6 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 9.9.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Huskies won 77-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Darius Lee led the Huskies with 25 points, and Mushila led the Islanders with 22 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 17 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.
Mushila is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.
Islanders: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.
