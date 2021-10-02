The Hawks amassed 238 yards on the ground and finished with 527 yards of offense. Dymere Miller had three catches for 106 yards and a TD, while Moore caught eight passes for 100 yards and a score.
Gardner-Webb (2-3, 0-1) was held to 97 yards rushing on 26 carries with 47 of those coming on a TD run by Dexter Brown on the final play of the first half. Bailey Fisher completed 19 of 29 passes for 164 yards with one interception.
___
