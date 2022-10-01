Muskett leads Monmouth to 35-7 victory over Lehigh

Muskett threw touchdown passes of 39 yards to Miller and 52 yards to Assanti Kearney en route to a 21-0 halftime lead. The Hawks’ advantage was 35-0 before Lehigh’s Gaige Garcia scored on a 1-yard run with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Muskett completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards with the three touchdowns and one interception. He also scored on a 1-yard run. Monmouth (3-2) had 229 yards on the ground for 490 total yards. Jaden Shirden had 108 yards rushing on 20 carries.