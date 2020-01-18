James Baker led the Eagles (9-10, 3-3) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Djimon Henson had 14 points and Jordan Walker had 10 and made four steals.
Belmont faces Murray State on the road on Thursday. Morehead State matches up against Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.