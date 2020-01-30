Belmont (15-7, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference) dominated the first half and led 46-25 at the break. The Golden Eagles’ 59 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Hunter Vick scored a season-high 21 points for the Golden Eagles (5-17, 2-7). Jr. Clay added 19 points and eight assists. Darius Allen had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Belmont matches up against Jacksonville State on the road on Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

