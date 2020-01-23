HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Justyn Mutts scored a career-high 30 points and Kevin Anderson drove the length of the court to score on a layup with 0.3 seconds remaining to give Delaware a 73-71 victory over Hofstra on Thursday night.

The Pride (14-7, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association) erased an 11-point second-half deficit and had a two-point lead after Eli Pemberton’s three-point play with 2:10 to go. But Mutts followed with two baskets, the second coming after he grabbed an airballed jump shot and put in the follow with 18 seconds left. Two Jalen Ray free throws tied it with 6.1 seconds to go before Anderson’s winning drive.