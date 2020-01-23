Hofstra had a 10-point lead midway through the first half before the Blue Hens (14-7, 4-4) cut it to one, 38-37, at halftime.
Mutts was 14-of-17 shooting with 13 rebounds. Anderson and Painter added 15 points each with Painter grabbing 12 rebounds. Nate Darling scored 11 points.
Desure Buie scored 19 points with six assists, Isaac Kante had 16 points and Pemberton and Ray 11 each for the Pride.
