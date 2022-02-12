Virginia Tech (15-10, 7-7 Atlantic Coast) closed out the first half with a 15-3 run and took a 39-29 advantage into intermission.
Aluma finished with 20 points for the Hokies, Cattoor hit 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the line to post 14 points. Nahiem Alleyne added 11 points.
Buddy Boeheim hit 4 of 10 from deep and finished with 21 points to lead the Orange (13-12, 7-7), with Joe Girard adding another 16 points. Frank Anselem grabbed 15 rebounds and Cole Swider pulled down another 10.
The Hokies, winners now of five straight, return home to host Virginia on Monday. Syracuse hosts Boston College on Saturday.
___
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25