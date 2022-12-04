Mutts, Virginia Tech knock off slumping Tar Heels

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justyn Mutts scored 27 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 80-72 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Sunday. Mutts scored 21 of his points in the second half for the Hokies (8-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built an 18-point, second-half lead and then held on to hand the slumping Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1) their fourth consecutive defeat.

The Associated Press’ preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina played without center Armando Bacot, who missed the game with a bruised shoulder. The ACC’s preseason player of the year had started 107 of 108 games in his career and was averaging 16.1 points and a team-best 11.1 rebounds.

Virginia Tech, and in particular, Mutts, took advantage of Bacot’s absence. Mutts connected on 12 of 16 from the floor, and he also grabbed 11 rebounds. Behind Mutts, the Hokies shot 50.8% (31of 61) from the floor.

Caleb Love, Pete Nance, and R.J. Davis each scored 18 for North Carolina.

TAKEAWAYS

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have shown a lack of toughness inside of late. Indiana and Alabama scored 50 and 40 points in the paint, respectively, and then North Carolina allowed 42 points in the paint to the Hokies.

Virginia Tech: The defending ACC champions played their best game of the season and appear to be meshing as a team. They now have won three straight following a loss to the College of Charleston on Nov. 20.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Though all four losses during this skid have been either at neutral sites or on the road, North Carolina probably will drop out of the top 25 when the updated poll is released Monday.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: The Tar Heels play at home Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at home against Dayton on Wednesday.

