Jackson State (10-17, 7-7) vs. Mississippi Valley State (5-24, 3-12)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks for its fourth straight win over Jackson State at Harrison Complex. The last victory for the Tigers at Mississippi Valley State was a 90-71 win on Feb. 23, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi Valley State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dante Scott, Jordan Evans, Gregory Jones-Rollins and Emmanuel Ejeh have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Chris Howell has had his hand in 43 percent of all Jackson State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-13 when they allow at least 69 points and 10-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 69. The Delta Devils are 0-19 when allowing 69 or more points and 5-5 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Jackson State’s Walker has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 29.3 percent of them, and is 3 for 19 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all SWAC teams. The Delta Devils have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

