Mississippi Valley State (5-22, 3-10) vs. Prairie View (13-12, 11-1)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View goes for the season sweep over Mississippi Valley State after winning the previous matchup in Itta Bena. The teams last played on Jan. 26, when the Panthers outshot Mississippi Valley State 45 percent to 44.1 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to an 89-78 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi Valley State has relied heavily on its seniors. Dante Scott, Jordan Evans, Gregory Jones-Rollins and Emmanuel Ejeh have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Delta Devils points over the team’s last five games.

DOMINANT DANTE: Scott has connected on 31.4 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mississippi Valley State is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 5-4 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has dropped its last 18 road games, scoring 58.8 points and allowing 82.7 points during those contests. Prairie View has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 64.5.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Prairie View defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.7 percent of all possessions, the seventh-best rate among Division I teams. Mississippi Valley State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through 27 games (ranking the Delta Devils 272nd).

