MVSU tops Texas Southern 71-67 to end 12-game losing streak

ITTA BENA, Miss. — Rayquan Brown and Kadar Waller scored 16 points apiece to help Mississippi Valley State end a 12-game losing streak with a 71-67 victory over Texas Southern on Monday night.

Brown had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Delta Devils (2-16, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Waller was 7-of-11 shooting with a 3-pointer. Terry Collins recorded 13 points.