Russell Harrison had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Warhawks (4-15, 2-10), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Thomas Howell added 10 points. Koreem Ozier had six rebounds.
The Mavericks are undefeated in four games against the Warhawks this season. Most recently, Texas-Arlington defeated ULM 63-56 on Friday.
___
___
