Johnson pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his first save.
Ole Miss scored two runs off Leiter (8-3) in the second inning with help from a hit batter and two walks.
Leiter, one of Major League Baseball’s top draft prospects, allowed three runs, two earned, in 6-2/3 innings.
The Rebels added Kevin Graham’s solo home run in the eighth. Graham had two of the four Ole Miss hits.
Meyers, making his third start of the season, allowed five hits and struck out six.
Ole Miss is seeking its seventh trip to the championship game and fourth title, the latest coming in 2018.