COLD SPELL: Denver has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 77.3.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lumberjacks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Denver has an assist on 30 of 74 field goals (40.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Denver attempts more free throws per game than any other Summit League team. The Pioneers have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season.
